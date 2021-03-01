Refresh your water bottles from $6 at Amazon: CamelBak, Nalgene, more up to 50% off

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce CamelBak Eddy+ BPA Free Insulated Water Bottle from $12.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is up to 37% off the going rate, and the lowest p[rice we can find. This is a leak-proof, insulated water bottle that provides “25% more water per sip” with its redesigned bite valve. Along with a the BPA-free construction, these bottles are backed by CamelBak’s lifetime guarantee and come in four colorways today. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More water bottle deals below from $6.

But for something even more affordable, go score a 32-ounce Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle for $9 Prime shipped. You won’t get the insulation here, but this is a much larger bottle and will save a few more bucks over today’s lead deal. Then head below for even more options.

More water bottle deals:

More on the CamelBak Eddy:

The CamelBak Eddy 0.6-liter insulated bottle has been redesigned with a cap that is spill- and leak-proof. It is easy to carry, made from high-quality materials, and compatible with other CamelBak products. Our CamelBak Eddy water bottles feature new technology that produces 25% more water per sip. The redesigned bite valve helps you drink more to stay hydrated during the day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!