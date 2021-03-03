FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make way for a 65-inch TV with this asymmetrical stand: $109 (All-time low)

-
AmazonHome Goods
$51 off $109

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Seal II TV Stand for $109.12 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This TV stand shakes things up with an asymmetrical design. A sturdy design ensures it can uphold up to 65-inch televisions alongside game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Open-concept shelving throughout makes it simple to run cords from one device to another. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab an AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $33. Uplifting your TV can be a great way to modernize your setup, and this mount is a cinch to install. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs. More than 34,000 shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And if you own a Nintendo Switch, why not tidy up your Joy-Con controllers with this unique dock add-on for $10.50? I picked up this dock a couple days ago and can report that it is easy to set up and has helped clean up my office. Best of all, it draws power directly from your Switch dock, meaning you won’t have to worry about finding an additional outlet.

Convenience Concepts TV Stand features:

  • Open Concept Shelving
  • Drawer for Concealed Storage
  • Sturdy Hollow core Construction
  • Holds TVs up to 65 inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Uplift your display with a gas spring monitor mount for...
Crosley’s retro-style Voyager Turntable with Blue...
Prep for spring BBQs with a Bluetooth smart meat thermo...
Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System sees second di...
Amazon Basics Urban MacBook Backpack drops to $15 Prime...
Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards...
Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED...
elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale fo...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $550 (Save $100), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
35% off

Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool even has an LED flashlight: $9.50 (Save 35%)

$9.50 Learn More
Reg. $59

Convert videos, photos, and audio to any format with this Movavi converter for $30 (Reg. $59)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Crosley’s retro-style Voyager Turntable with Bluetooth: $55 shipped (Today only, Reg. $70+)

$55 Learn More
29% off

Prep for spring BBQs with a Bluetooth smart meat thermometer at $17 on Amazon (29% off)

$17 Learn More
Save up to 39%

Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet returns to low at $50 off, more from $49

From $49 Learn More
50% off

Grab 5.5-lbs. of MyProtein’s Impact Whey powder today for $25 shipped (Reg. $50+)

$25 Learn More

March Xbox Game Pass update adds Star Wars Squadrons, NBA 2K21, more

Learn More