Make way for a 65-inch TV with this asymmetrical stand: $109 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Seal II TV Stand for $109.12 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This TV stand shakes things up with an asymmetrical design. A sturdy design ensures it can uphold up to 65-inch televisions alongside game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Open-concept shelving throughout makes it simple to run cords from one device to another. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab an AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $33. Uplifting your TV can be a great way to modernize your setup, and this mount is a cinch to install. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs. More than 34,000 shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And if you own a Nintendo Switch, why not tidy up your Joy-Con controllers with this unique dock add-on for $10.50? I picked up this dock a couple days ago and can report that it is easy to set up and has helped clean up my office. Best of all, it draws power directly from your Switch dock, meaning you won’t have to worry about finding an additional outlet.

Convenience Concepts TV Stand features:

Open Concept Shelving

Drawer for Concealed Storage

Sturdy Hollow core Construction

Holds TVs up to 65 inches

