This Nintendo Switch dock add-on charges four Joy-Con controllers: $10.50 (Amazon low)

YUANHOT (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Klipdasse Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for $10.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re like me, you love to keep your game room as tidy as possible. This handy dock makes quick work of organizing and topping off four Joy-Con controllers when not in use. I actually bought this very same dock a couple of days ago (before it went on sale) and am happy to report that it was easy to set up and has worked without a hitch. It plugs directly into the lower USB-A port on the side of your Switch dock, leaving the other one still up for grabs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you tend to play portably, perhaps your funds would be put to better use on ATECH’s Grip Case at $5. This will bring the much of the ergonomics delivered by Hori Split Pad Pro to you at a fraction of the cost. Bear in mind that it merely wraps around your existing setup instead of effectively adding an upgraded controller to your Nintendo Switch.

And for those of you that would like to play on a big screen anywhere you have a power outlet, this 720p mini projector shouldn’t be overlooked. It can create up to a 200-inch display and will only set you back $100 thanks to an on-page coupon. With HDMI, VGA, USB, and other ports along the back, you’ll have plenty of ways to hook up other devices as well.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Dock features:

For Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock: This charger is matched with the original Nintendo Switch Dock, used for charging the Joy-Con. It is available to charge 1-4 Joy-Con controllers at the same time so that It will help you save time and increase efficiency.

Easy to Use: Just connect the charger to the original Nintendo Switch Dock to get power input, and then plug your switch Joy-Con controllers into the charging station.

Security Protection: The Joy-Con charger dock built-in protection chip is with perfect over-charge, over-voltage, over-Current, over circuit protection functions, more safe and reliable. Low standby power consumption, electricity-saving, and environment-friendly.

