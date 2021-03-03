Convert videos, photos, and audio to any format with this Movavi converter for $30 (Reg. $59)

When you want to enjoy videos or music, it can be frustrating to discover that your device doesn’t support the file type. Movavi Video Converter Premium 2021 solves this problem on Windows and Mac, providing a raft of useful features. You can get it today for just $29.99 (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether it is downloaded movies, your favorite playlist, or photos from your camera, file formats are pretty important. Along with the issue of compatibility, certain file types take up more storage space than others, while some preserve more detail.

With support for over 180 formats, Movavi Video Converter Premium 2021 lets you select the perfect file type for any multimedia file. The app can handle full HD video and audio, with over 200 presets for various devices.

Want to listen on your phone? Simply select the Samsung Galaxy preset. Watching on Apple TV or on your Xbox Series X? You will find presets for these devices, too.

In addition, Movavi’s app offers a range of useful editing and export options. You can easily rotate videos, merge clips, grab still frame previews, and extract audio from any source.

The simple drag-and-drop interface is very smooth, and conversions are completed in seconds.

Order now for $29.99 to get Movavi Video Converter Premium 2021 on Windows and Mac today at 49% off the regular price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!