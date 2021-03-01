This value-packed mini projector creates a 200-inch 720p picture for $100 shipped

VamvoDirect (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 720p Mini Projector for $99.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to affordably create a massive screen for gaming or watching your favorite shows, this deal should not be overlooked. Despite having such a low price tag, this unit packs a native 720p resolution, a feature often reserved for units that cost several times today’s offer. Measuring 9.6- by 6.5- by 3.2-inches, this offering is compact and easy to travel with. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Grab Cable Matters’ $12 Retractable HDMI Cable for those times when you want to take your new projector with you. It collapses into a small size when not in use and is the reason I keep a couple of these around my house. They’ve made it a cinch to quickly hook things up to TVs and the like.

Oh, and if you need a comfortable place to sit while enjoying your new projector, peek at these futons priced as low as $138. There are two options there, with the highest price still only clocking in at $173. These can shape-shift from a couch to a bed, making them quite versatile. Swing by the post to see photos and learn more.

Vamvo 720p Mini Projector features:

Vamvo L4200 projector is professionally made as an HD video projector, ideal for home entertainment. 2020 upgraded LED lighting delivers 80%+ more brightness than previous version. With 1080P resolution supported, L4200 provides the most accurate colors with top contrast on the market in the price range, ideal for family entertainment with a budget.

