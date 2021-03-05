FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas takes extra 30% off sale styles including popular shoes from just $15

-
FashionAdidas
30% off From $15

adidas is offering an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code DEAL30 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on popular running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and much more. Creative Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the NMD_R1 Running Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $88 and originally was priced at $140. These shoes are lightweight and have a responsive cushioning to help give you a springy step. They’re also flexible to promote a natural stride and a sock-like fit adds support. Designed for runners in mind, this style is nice for road, trail, or treadmill workouts. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

