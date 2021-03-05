FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

See behind you with this solar-powered wireless backup camera at $118 (Reg. $170)

-
Reg. $170 $118

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Wireless Backup Camera for $117.99 shipped with the code C9BCQD5Q at checkout. Down from $170, this saves you $52 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Boscam claims that this backup camera installs in just 5-minutes, requiring no drilling, wiring, or professional installation. The system is powered by the sun through a built-in solar panel and it only needs “30-minutes of light exposure per day.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Now that you have the rear of your vehicle covered, it’s time to consider recording what goes on in front. That’s where these dash cameras from $34 come into play. We’ve even found a 4K model for $70, which is a great price all things considered.

More about the Boscam Solar Wireless Backup Camera:

SunGo Pro solar backup camera powered by SUNPOWER mono solar panel, giving you higher efficiency change. With 30 minutes of exposure to full sunlight per day, you can safe to use the camera in 6 months without having to charge it via USB.

