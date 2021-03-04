This 4K dual dash cam kit is yours for $70, more from $34 (Up to 40% off)

Cnest-Direct (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kingslim 4K Dual Dash Cam for $69.99 shipped once the on-page 30% coupon has been clipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This reasonably-priced dual dash cam kit can record front- and rear-facing footage with ease. Up front you can capture 4K and along the back you’ll reel in full HD content. Both cameras utilize Sony sensors that are able to “record stunning details, even in low-light environments.” Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS makes it a cinch to download footage and see your route once paired with an iOS and Android device. This unit accepts up to 256GB microSD cards. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more dash cam discounts priced from $34.

Kingslim 4K Dual Dash Cam features:

Kingslim dual dash cam adopts the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos.

