This programmable RGB mouse is just $12 to upgrade your gaming setup

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsPictek
Reg. $20 $12

PictekDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB Gaming Mouse for $11.89 Prime shipped. Down from its normal price of around $20, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. While most gaming mice go for $50 or more, this model aims to offer great value and function. It features eight programmable buttons, a DPI adjustment of up to 7200, and RGB lighting. This all combines to provide a budget-focused desktop upgrade if you’re still rocking an older mouse. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up a mousepad. It’s just $6 on Amazon and can make your experience so much better. Whenever I use a mousepad, my tracking is more accurate and the mouse glides ultra-smooth.

You can never have enough RGB in your setup. Take things to the next level with this RGB-enabled gaming chair. Jordan went hands-on back in December and found that Vertagear’s chair is an upgrade that any multi-colored setup is worthy of.

More about Pictek’s RGB Gaming Mouse:

Support Macro editing, 8 mouse buttons can be programmed with PICTEK easy-to-program gaming software. The rapid Fire button gives you the edge during intensive FPS battles. Great value FPS gaming mouse, also excellent for MOBA/ RTS games. (Driver Disk included)

