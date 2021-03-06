Capture local channels with Rosewill’s 35-Mile Digital Antenna at under $14 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering the Rosewill Super-Thin 35-Mile Digital Indoor Antenna for $13.86 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the price it has averaged over the last six months and newly marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. If you’ve been on the hunt for an easy way to capture local TV channels, this thin antenna could be the perfect solution for you. It hooks up to your television via coaxial and doesn’t require an external power source. It boasts a multi-directional 35-mile reception range. Curious which channels are available in your area? Your questions will likely be answered at AntennaWeb. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not give your television a quick cleaning with these Grime Boss Wipes for $5. These “instantly” remove fingerprints, smudges, grease, and dirt from surfaces. No streaks will be left behind, ensuring you have a display that closely mirrors what it looked like when first purchased.

And if your living room is in need of some new seating, consider grabbing Zinus’ Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa. We noticed a $100 price drop yesterday, making it a worthwhile purchase to refresh an aging couch. It features a “ruby red hue” with “dense, yet supportive foam seating.” The entire thing weighs 91.3-pounds and measures 76.4- by 30.7- by 33.9-inches.

Rosewill 35-Mile Digital Antenna features:

Ultra thin design and specially designed compact electronic circuitry: Featherlike weight, ultra thin design allows you to place it anywhere. It requires no external power while boosting TV signal.

Extra long 15 ft high performnce Coax cable: With the extra 15 ft coaxial cable, it’s more flexible to place it anywhere with the better reception inside your home.

Multi-directional 35 Mile long reception range: Free local HD programs are over the air. Don’t need to pay high price for cable or satellite serivce for local channels. You can literally start saving the 1st day to switch to our indoor antenna.

