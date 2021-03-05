FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa to your home for $399 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa Couch for $399.10 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new sofa with a vibrant colorway, look no further. This Zinus solution comes in a “ruby red hue” with “dense, yet supportive foam seating.” The entire thing weighs 91.3-pounds and measures 76.4- by 30.7- by 33.9-inches. Assembly should take 20 minutes or less, ensuring this is a project that won’t take long to complete. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forfeit the traditional sofa look when grabbing Serta’s Rane Sofa at $138. It’s a remarkably affordable alternative worth considering. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

And if you need to give your home office an overhaul, today’s a good day to do it. We’ve spotted a wide variety of notable discounts. Just an hour or so ago we spotted Sauder’s North Avenue Desk at 46% off, but you can also grab Poly and Bark’s modern office chair at an Amazon low of $125. And for some lighting, check out Amazon’s LED Desk Lamp at 23% off.

Zinus Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa Couch features:

  • Made to stand out and feel cozy with its sophisticated button tufting, ruby red hue and dense yet supportive foam seating, the Mikail sofa refines a room with ease
  • A naturally-strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable
  • All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes

