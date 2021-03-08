Timex’s Private Sale takes 25% off watches for men and women from $30 shipped

Timex is currently having a Private Sale that’s offering 25% off select styles with promo code VIP25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Timex x Todd Snyder Beekman Watch is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $119. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $158. This watch is timeless to wear for years to come and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is water-resistant up to 30-meters and it has a light-up dial to help you see clearly at night. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!