FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex’s Private Sale takes 25% off watches for men and women from $30 shipped

-
FashionTimex
25% off From $30

Timex is currently having a Private Sale that’s offering 25% off select styles with promo code VIP25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Timex x Todd Snyder Beekman Watch is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $119. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $158. This watch is timeless to wear for years to come and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is water-resistant up to 30-meters and it has a light-up dial to help you see clearly at night. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timex

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoe...
Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $100: Nike, adidas, Und...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale is live! Save up to 75% off ov...
Under Armour’s new spring arrivals are live with ...
Nautica has new spring arrivals up to 50% off from $12:...
GAP takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your p...
Nordstrom Rack Running Sale takes up to 70% off ASICS, ...
adidas takes extra 30% off sale styles including popula...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

$18.50 each Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $120

Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

From $90 Learn More
Amazon low

This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $16 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$16 Learn More
$27 value

Enjoy three months of FREE coffee with this MyPanera+ subscription ($27 value)

FREE Learn More
30% off

Amazon Osmo STEM iPad/Fire Tablet kit sale up to 30% off with deals from $34

From $34 Learn More