AudioWow turns your phone into a pocket-sized sound studio for $139 (Reg. $179)

While your phone can probably capture great video, the sound quality is often less impressive at a distance. AudioWow is a matchbox-sized mic that allows you to record better audio, with wireless video syncing.

Watch any news channel, and you will notice that the hosts are either wearing a small mic or holding a larger one. If you want your vlogs and interviews to be anywhere near that quality, you need to follow suit.

AudioWow makes it really easy to upgrade your sound set-up. Winner of the CES 2021 Innovation Award, this tiny device is like a wireless mic and production desk in one.

When you want to record sound, you simply clip AudioWow onto your collar, plug in your headphones, and connect the device to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0.

Once you hit record, the device sends bi-directional full-band stereo to your phone with ultra-low latency. It works perfectly with standard video recording, along with apps such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and more.

To ensure you get the best possible sound, AudioWow applies smart noise reduction. At the same time, the device monitors your pronunciation, alerting you to any mistakes.

You can also record two channels at the same time — ideal for phone interviews — and the companion app allows you to apply a range of audio effects and settings. AudioWow even offers AI transcriptions, which could be a huge time-saver.

AudioWow is available for purchase at $139 using code AUDIO20.

