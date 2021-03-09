The North Face Seasonal Sale cuts up to 60% off jackets, pullover, layers for spring, more

The North Face is currently having its Seasonal Sale that’s offering up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, t-shirts, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Sierra Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $119 and originally was priced at $199. This vest is great for transitional weather and nice for layering. The down material also makes it nice to travel with or store away once warm weather arrives. It’s also available in two versatile color options and has two large pockets for added storage. I love that it can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it has a fashionable logo on the side as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

