Levi’s Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping

For a limited time only, Levi’s is currently having its Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 501 Original Fit Jeans for men. This style is currently marked down to $35 and originally were priced at $60. It’s available in ten color options and the straight leg hem is very on-trend. This style is a Levi’s best-seller and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. I also really like that the hem can be rolled for a fashionable look. With over 3,000 reviews from Levi’s customers, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Event that’s offering up to 60% off sneakers, dress shoes, and more.

