Mountain Hardwear’s Web Specials hit 60% off including ski jackets, pants, more

Mountain Hardwear is offering 60% off its web specials with promo code MHWSNOW60 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jackets, pants, accessories, and more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Boundary Ridge Gore-Tex 3L Jacket for men. It’s currently marked down to $190 and originally was priced at $475. This jacket is available in three color options and has large zippered pockets to store essentials. This style is also a great option for winter sports and it has a breathable liner to help keep you comfortable. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!