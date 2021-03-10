See every detail with this 300x digital microscope and stand, now $150 (Reg. $250)

As a student of STEM or a professional scientist, being able to examine things in detail is very important. The Veho DX Discovery USB Digital Microscope is the perfect tool for the job, with 5MP resolution and 300x magnification. You can get it today for just $149.95 (Reg. $249.95) when you use code VEHO100 at 9to5Toys Specials.

From computer components to organic tissue, there are many items that can be studied more easily with the right optics. While traditional microscopes can provide good view, they don’t allow you to share that view with anyone else.

In contrast, the Veho DX Discovery allows you to capture 5MP images and videos at 2592×1944 resolution. It also allows you to view samples more comfortably on your laptop screen.

To use the microscope, you simply plug it into your computer. The supplied stand allows you to adjust the viewing height, and companion software helps you calibrate the whole set-up. It works with both Windows and Mac operating systems.

The microscope itself offers up to 300 times magnification, zooming from a 10mm to 150mm focal length. This allows you to view objects down to 0.45mm with ease.

The DX Discovery also has eight LED lights to ensure that your samples are properly illuminated, and you can choose between two levels of magnification.

The DX Discovery also offers different magnification levels, with 300x and 200x versions available.

