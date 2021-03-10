FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

See every detail with this 300x digital microscope and stand, now $150 (Reg. $250)

-
Reg. $250 $150

As a student of STEM or a professional scientist, being able to examine things in detail is very important. The Veho DX Discovery USB Digital Microscope is the perfect tool for the job, with 5MP resolution and 300x magnification. You can get it today for just $149.95 (Reg. $249.95) when you use code VEHO100 at 9to5Toys Specials.

From computer components to organic tissue, there are many items that can be studied more easily with the right optics. While traditional microscopes can provide good view, they don’t allow you to share that view with anyone else.

In contrast, the Veho DX Discovery allows you to capture 5MP images and videos at 2592×1944 resolution. It also allows you to view samples more comfortably on your laptop screen.

To use the microscope, you simply plug it into your computer. The supplied stand allows you to adjust the viewing height, and companion software helps you calibrate the whole set-up. It works with both Windows and Mac operating systems.

The microscope itself offers up to 300 times magnification, zooming from a 10mm to 150mm focal length. This allows you to view objects down to 0.45mm with ease. 

The DX Discovery also has eight LED lights to ensure that your samples are properly illuminated, and you can choose between two levels of magnification.

Order today using code VEHO100 to save $100 on the 300x DX Discovery, now $149.95. Don’t need quite so much magnification? You can get the 200x version for just $99.95 (Reg. $179.95) with code VEHO80.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Up your home’s curb appeal with four solar-powere...
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat ...
Nintendo Switch sees rare refurbished discount to $246....
Score a complete podcasting mic bundle with boom arm an...
Modernize your entertainment area with Zinus’ Stu...
Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector creates a 300-inch...
Sony’s 55-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED Android TV with ...
Aukey’s 1080p dash camera secures your drives for...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $300

Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup starting at $250

From $250 Learn More
$6 each

Up your home’s curb appeal with four solar-powered LED spotlights at just $6 each (52% off)

$24 Learn More

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Learn More
Orig. $299

Nintendo Switch sees rare refurbished discount to $246.50 (Orig. $299)

$246.50 Learn More
Reg. $50+

Score a complete podcasting mic bundle with boom arm and pop screen for $31 (Reg. $50)

$31 Learn More
31% off

Modernize your entertainment area with Zinus’ Studio TV Stand: $48 (Reg. $70)

$48 Learn More
Amazon low

Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector creates a 300-inch picture for under $248 (Amazon low)

Under $248 Learn More
$600 off

Sony’s 55-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED Android TV with AirPlay 2 now $600 off for today only

$1,298 Learn More