Embrace a cord-free look with Amazon’s best-selling 13-foot raceway kit at under $15.50

Amazon is offering the Delamu 13-foot Cord Cover Raceway Kit for $15.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you ever look at marketing photos for any given tech product, you’ll quickly notice that cables are typically out of sight. This approach arguably dresses things up and you can do the same for your home with this cable raceway kit. I have personally used this offering to streamline the look of every wall-mounted TV or monitor in my home. Each channel is wide enough to hold several cords and can be painted to match the rest of your room. This #1 Amazon best-seller is rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re simply wanting to tame some cables behind your nightstand, consider grabbing some of these cable clips instead. You’ll only have to part with $6, a price that’s significantly lower than what you’d have to spend on the lead deal. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 2,500 Amazon shoppers.

Now that the clutter of cables and cords has been banished, why not modernize the look of your home theater with Monoprice’s Full-Motion TV Wall Mount? Believe it or not, this unit is currently 38% off at Amazon and is ready to accommodate an up to 100-inch television. At $50, this is an offer that we’ve never seen beaten before.

Dress Up Your Home and Office; Delamu Cable cover conceal and organize unsightly cords in home and office; It is the easiest way to organize your messy cords and provide more place for activities

10 Cable Management Channels; Including 10 pvc channels; each channel L15.7in x W0.95in X H0.55in; 19pcs different connectors; 20pcs screws and 20pcs anchors; 1x self-adhesive; total Length 157 inches

Simple and Easy Installation; Each package contains screws and anchors; or you can opt to use self-adhesive tape; Both methods are simple; you can choose the one you want; can’t be used on textured walls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

