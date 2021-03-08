Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Stable Series Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off typical rate, an $18 savings when compared with Monoprice’s discounted offer, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With support for screens ranging from 60 to 100 inches, this offering is ready to uphold a large television. This is only further conveyed by a maximum weight capacity of 176 pounds. A full-motion design allows you to pick the perfect viewing angle for your TV. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

And if your setup allows you to mount flat on a wall with no special viewing angle required, consider grabbing the AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount Bracket at $33. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs. I’ve personally used this mount before and highly recommend it.

Keep the ball rolling with one of the many other related deals we’ve spotted today. Examples include elago’s Universal Remote Holder at $12.50, TV discounts priced as low as $429, and Woot’s sale on smart remotes, antennas, and more from $11.

Monoprice Full-Motion TV Wall Mount features:

Designed for 60-inch to 100-inch TV’s

Can safely hold up to 176 lbs

VESA Standard 200×200 through 600×900

Capable of mounting to any type of wall

UL Certification

