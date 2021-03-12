Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

Crocs is taking up to 60% off all sale styles and an extra $15 to $20 off your purchase with promo codes SAVE15 or SAVE20 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Santa Cruz Convertible Leather for men. This style is currently marked down to $42 an originally was priced at $70. They’re also nice for transitioning spring weather and looks great with jeans, shorts, or khaki pants alike. The slip-on design makes it easy to head out the door and they’re also cushioned to promote comfort. You can choose from two versatile color options and the outsole has specific grooves to help give you traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Ray-Ban, Nike, KEEN, and more.

