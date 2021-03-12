FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 includes a 1002Wh battery + two solar panels at $200 off

-
AmazonGreen DealsJackery
$200 off $1,400

Jackery Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Solar Generator 1000 for $1,399.97 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you $200 from its list price, matches the Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. This is an all-in-one kit that will power your gear whenever you go off-grid. It includes the 1002Wh portable power station as well as the SolarSaga 100W setup that has two 100W solar panels. This allows you to use the ample power that the 1002Wh portable battery provides and recharge it during the day from the two solar panels. Power outputs here include three AC plugs that handle up to 1000W output, dual USB-C and two USB-A ports alongside a DC output. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the Jackery namesake and save some cash. This portable power station sports a lower 280Wh capacity but comes in at just $215 when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers 60W USB-C PD output, multiple 2.4A USB-A ports, 300W AC plugs, and more, making it a very similar option to today’s lead deal. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’re not getting quite as high of ratings or a well-known company to back it up.

After you’re done looking at the sales above, be sure to check out today’s Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re tracking the Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter at $341, which is its first discount. Offering up to 15.5MPH speeds and 18.6-miles of range, this is the perfect scooter to ride around this spring as you get groceries, go to the lake, or even begin commuting back to work.

More about the Jackery Solar Generator 1000:

  • Solar Generator 1000 is composed of Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 and 2 packs Solar Panel SolarSaga 100W that aims to developing green, quiet and convenient energy solutions.
  • With 1000W running wattage, 2000W surge wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, it features 3 PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, 2*USB-C and 1*Quick Charge 3.0 port can charge all your appliances like refrigerator and coffee maker.The SolarSaga 100W features 1*USB-A port and 1*USB-C port.
  • Solar Generator 1000 is green for getting solar power without zero emission and nearly silent when in operation. Simply connect the solar panels to the power station, you can enjoy reliable power when you go RV camping or fishing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Jackery

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC table lamp sees first discoun...
Clean up road trip messes with GOOLOO’s handheld ...
New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Ri...
This rear-view mirror is a dash cam and monitor for its...
Upgrade your desk with a wireless ergonomic mouse at un...
Technics’ True Wireless Alexa Earbuds with noise ...
Anker launches weekend sale with power banks, USB-C cha...
Crosley’s Voyager Vintage Turntable doubles as a ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Rockpals 100W foldable solar panel $200, more

Learn More
15% off

Paxcess’ 120W portable solar panel has built-in 18W USB-C and folds flat for storage at $187

$187 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Light your closet with this rechargeable motion-sensing LED kit at $9, more

Learn More
First drop

Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC table lamp sees first discount to $45 shipped

$45 Learn More
35% off

Clean up road trip messes with GOOLOO’s handheld 12V DC vacuum at $21.50

$21.50 Learn More

Halo Infinite won’t be open-world, but will have dynamic weather, enemy encounters, more

Learn More
85% off

Weekend magazine price drops start from under $5/yr: GQ, Men’s/Women’s Health, more

$5/yr. Learn More