Nordstrom Rack’s Winter Clearance Sale takes extra 40% off The North Face, Cole Haan, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
40% off From $20

Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 40% off cold weather clearance. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cold Haan Diamond Quilted Jacket that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally was priced at $225. This jacket has a timeless appearance you can wear for years to come and you can choose from two versatile color options: black or blue. This is also a nice option for spring layering and it’s packable to store away or travel with. I also love that it has large pockets for storage and that it can be machine washed as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today from notable brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

