Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card for $45 + YMMV FREE $15 Amazon credits

PayPal is now offering $50 Uber Eats gift cards for $45 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next food delivery and great way to save some cash. You’ll need to login to PayPal and the discounted digital credit will be delivered to the email address associated with your account. If you plan on making any food orders via the popular service, you might as well do it with some free credit in your pocket. But grab it now while you can as there’s no telling when this deal will end. More deals and details below.

Over at Newegg we also spotted a $50 GAP gift card for $40 with free digital delivery. That’s 20% off and great way to score even deals on the GAP. Just remember, this card can also be used at “Old Navy, Banana Republic and, Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores.”

$15 Amazon credit with gift card purchases (YMMV):

Amazon is offering new customers a FREE $15 credit with the purchase of $50 in Amazon gift cards. It appears as though this deal is only available to some folks, and only those with an account that hasn’t purchased Amazon’s gift cards previously. But this can be a great way to score some freebie credit and knock some remote birthday gifts off your list at the same time if it is available to you.

Gift UberEATS to the people you care about, or add value to your UberEATS account. The UberEATS app is the easy and reliable way to get the food you want, delivered fast and fresh. Tap the app and pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed. Plus, payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

