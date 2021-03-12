FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card for $45 + YMMV FREE $15 Amazon credits

-
AmazonPayPalUber
10% off $45

PayPal is now offering $50 Uber Eats gift cards for $45 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next food delivery and great way to save some cash. You’ll need to login to PayPal and the discounted digital credit will be delivered to the email address associated with your account. If you plan on making any food orders via the popular service, you might as well do it with some free credit in your pocket. But grab it now while you can as there’s no telling when this deal will end. More deals and details below. 

Over at Newegg we also spotted a $50 GAP gift card for $40 with free digital delivery. That’s 20% off and great way to score even deals on the GAP. Just remember, this card can also be used at “Old Navy, Banana Republic and, Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores.”

$15 Amazon credit with gift card purchases (YMMV):

Amazon is offering new customers a FREE $15 credit with the purchase of $50 in Amazon gift cards. It appears as though this deal is only available to some folks, and only those with an account that hasn’t purchased Amazon’s gift cards previously. But this can be a great way to score some freebie credit and knock some remote birthday gifts off your list at the same time if it is available to you. 

More on Uber Eats Gift Cards:

Gift UberEATS to the people you care about, or add value to your UberEATS account. The UberEATS app is the easy and reliable way to get the food you want, delivered fast and fresh. Tap the app and pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed. Plus, payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

PayPal

Uber

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg....
ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to...
Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with...
Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odor...
Google Pixel 4a 5G arrives at new all-time low of $446 ...
Tackle garage storage with Keter’s #1 Amazon best...
Best-selling Radio Flyer 4-in-1 trike grows with your c...
ASUS Chromebook Flip drops to best prices in months fro...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with lifetime warranty just $11 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

$11 Learn More
35% off

Happy Mario Day 2021! Nintendo game deals, Switch consoles, accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees first discount to $341, more

Learn More
20% off

Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg. $100) + more MCU gear at 20% off

$80 Learn More
Reg. $35

ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to the car at $26 (Save 25%)

$26 Learn More
$50 off

Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with Holy Stone’s $290 drone

$290 Learn More
All-time low

Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odors like smoke at $5 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$5 Learn More
40% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Winter Clearance Sale takes extra 40% off The North Face, Cole Haan, more

From $20 Learn More