Wilson Amplifiers supplies cell signal boosters that tackle dropped calls, spotty service, and slow data

With all of us spending more time at home lately, it might have become abundantly clear that the cell service at your home just isn’t up to par for taking phone calls throughout the day. Whether you rely on cell service for work or just as a way to communicate with family, Wilson Amplifiers enters as a solution to unreliable signals with an arsenal of boosters, repeaters, and signal amplifiers. And right now, you can lock in some additional savings by retrofitting your home. Head below for all of the details.

Wilson Amplifiers make dropped calls a thing of the past

The entire Wilson Amplifiers product range is centered around improving cell reception and making dropped calls a thing of the past. But on top of just ensuring that whoever is on the other line can hear you clearly, the cell phone boosters improve 4G LTE signals at home to assisting with slow data speeds on top of making sure those text messages always go through.

Cell phone signal boosters are also called cell phone boosters, repeaters, signal amplifiers, and network extenders. They boost 4G LTE signal across all major American carriers and all phones and are 5G ready. A cell phone signal booster will end your dropped phone calls, unsent texts, and slow data speeds. You will never have weak signal or dead zones again.

One of the more notable offerings in the company’s lineup is the weBoost Home MultiRoom Signal Booster Kit. This package includes everything you’ll need to tackle poor cell reception at home. Its outdoor antenna pairs with the weBoost amplifier and indoor panel antenna to provide 5,000 square feet of elevated cell signal. Not to mention, you’ll get all of the accessories needed to wired the entire system together.

And just like all of the offerings from the company, the weBoost Home MultiRoom Kit is compatible with all major American carriers and works with all handsets, smartphone or not. So there’s no need to worry about compatibility issues.

Right now, when you sign up for the Wilson Amplifiers newsletter, you’ll be able to take 5% off nearly its entire selection of products. While there are some exclusions on the higher-end commercial-grade systems, that does include its weBoost Home MultiRoom Kit, which is down to $522.49. That’s alongside plenty of other offerings if the in-home kit isn’t going to be ideal, like the Drive Reach Booster Kit at $474.99. Free shipping is available on the entire lot here, as well.

More info on the weBoost Home Booster Kit:

If you suffer from dropped calls, slow data, and unsent texts, the weBoost Home MultiRoom is the answer. It boosts your signal, giving you reliable coverage throughout your midsize home or office up to 5,000 sq ft under best conditions. It works for any US carrier and any phone, including iPhone or Android.

