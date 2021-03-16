Watch video from any device on your TV with this HD streamer, now $33 (Reg. $79)

Watching videos on your phone is fine when you’re on the go. But at home, you might prefer the big-screen experience. The HD 1080P HDMI WI-FI Media Video Streamer allows you to enjoy any content on any display, and it’s now $32.95 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Unless you happen to own a smart TV, watching YouTube videos or home movies can be challenging. At best, you might have to connect your laptop to your TV using an HDMI cable.

The Video Streamer makes things much easier. This small dongle plugs into the back of your TV and connects to your home Wi-Fi network. You can then send content, from your phone, tablet, or laptop, straight to the big screen.

This means everything from Netflix shows to mobile games and TikTok videos. The choice is yours.

The Video Streamer works with iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and other platforms, with support for DLNA, Airplay, Miracast, Ezcast, and Airplay mirroring, at full HD quality.

The dongle also has 5GHz high-speed Wi-Fi, meaning you should have a strong wireless link, and multi-threading to keep streams running smoothly.

In spite of these features, the Video Stream uses very little power. As a result, you can happily leave the dongle running for whenever you want to cast content.

Order today for just $32.95 to get this impressive gadget at 58% off the standard retail price.

Prices subject to change

