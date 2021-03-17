FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LIFX’s 800-lumen HomeKit-enabled RGB LED bulb hits Amazon low at $35 shipped

-
New low $35

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled 800-lumen LIFX Color LED Smart Light Bulb for $34.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40 to $45, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, no bridge or hub are required for this bulb to function. It features “550 billion possible color steps” since it has a range of 1500K to 9000K in white as well as full RGB capability. At 800-lumens, it’s also among the brightest smart bulbs available today. Compatibility with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri through HomeKit round out the ability for this bulb to work in nearly every ecosystem. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If it’s just white you’re after, and not full RGB coloring, then opt for the Cree Connected LED Bulb at $12 on Amazon. Coming in at a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll still enjoy smart home connectivity…as long as you have a supported hub, like the Amazon Echo or Samsung SmartThings.

For other great deals, be sure to check out today’s Philips Hue discounts. Pricing starts at $18, with a wide range of products on sale right now. These deals are 1-day-only however, so you’ll need to act fast and order before midnight to secure the discounted pricing seen here.

More about the LIFX HomeKit Smart Bulb:

  • Why Wi-Fi: Control from anywhere. No bridge or hub required. (Use 2.4GHz).
  • Full color: 550 billion possible color steps. RGBW LEDs for richer colors and huge 1500-9000K white range.
  • Voice compatible (Alexa, Apple HomeKit / Siri, Hey Google) and simple to set up; screw in, open your preferred app and follow the prompts.

