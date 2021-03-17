FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live on light strips, TV Sync Box, more from $18

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue starter kits, bulbs, and accessories starting at $18.29. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Philips Hue Light Strip Plus bundled with a Hue Bridge for $64.99. You’d originally pay $80 and $60 for both of the included accessories, with today’s offer marking one of the best values to date and saving you $75.

This package is a great way to finally dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem and bring some Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-controlled lighting into the home theater, office, or anywhere else. The light strip sports color illumination and is perfect for adding some flair behind a TV or to a shelf. As a #1 best-seller, over 4,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Hue deals:

Then be sure to go shop all of the deals in the sale today for other ways to expand or kickstart your setup without paying full price. You’ll benefit from the same 90-day warranty noted above on all of the discounts, as well. Or just swing by our smart home guide for additional ways to expand Siri, Alexa, and Assistant’s reach.

Philips Hue Light Strip Plus features:

Let Philips Hue enlighten you. The Philips Hue LightStrip Plus gives you 80 inches of light to you can put anywhere: Under your furniture, along the floor, even on the ceiling. Just install the Hue LightStrip Plus where you want, download the Philips Hue app, sync them with the Hue Bridge (not included) and you’ll have complete control of your lamps and lighting fixtures.

