This 200-mile OTA antenna is a #1 new release at Amazon, now just $10

Blue Light Inc. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BEFORE 200-mile Indoor OTA HDTV Antenna for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code 50ONZ7I6 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Given that many cable and streaming companies are upping their costs, you might be interested in cutting your monthly outgo by ditching those services. This antenna can be used inside of your home, making installation super simple. It reaches up to 200-miles away when provided with ample power, and this allows you to watch nearly any over-the-air content that you could want. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with this 200-mile antenna. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range. But, at $9, it does come in at $1 below today’s deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here. It also doesn’t require USB power, as your TV has enough juice to run this all on its own.

If you’re after the ultimate home theater upgrade, you’ll want to swing by our previous coverage from earlier today. Right now we’re tracking VIZIO’s next-generation-ready 65-inch 4K UHDTV at $200 off. Packing features like AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and 120Hz refresh rates, this TV is perfect for watching movies or playing games on.

More about the BEFORE 200-mile OTA Antenna:

No assembly required. 2 minutes to watch maximum content like abc, cbs,foc, nbc, pbs, and more,enjoy all of local news, weather, sitcoms, kids and sports programs with no monthly contract

Digital tv antenna for signal from all directions. Built-in smart IC chip, adopt detachable amplifier and next generation & crystal clear filter technology resulting in clearer picture, low noise and access to more broadcast tv signals with enhanced gain, range and frequency performance.

totally dependent on Locationand the type of signal being transmitted in the area. Please hang the indoor tv antenna on a window or wall as high as possible, or install in better position where owns better reception of your house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!