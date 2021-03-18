FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Max out your PS5 with VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K 120Hz AirPlay 2 Smart TV: $1,000 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K HDR AirPlay 2/HomeKit LED Smart TV (P65Q9-H61) for $999.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. If you’ve already adopted or plan to get a next-generation console as soon as possible, this television will be a great way to take full advantage of its power. Many televisions support 4K, but 120Hz is a perk that will make PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games as smooth as possible. This unit offers up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and wields 200 local dimming zones for illuminate bright whites and dim blacks for a more accurate picture. iPhone users will also benefit from AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Inputs include USB, Ethernet, and four HDMI ports. Check out our review of the previous-generation model to learn more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Embrace an even more modern look when pairing your new television with the Amazon Basics No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $33. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs. I use it and have zero regrets after over a year into ownership.

And speaking of television deals, we’ve got several others also on sale. Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV is $480 and one of our recent roundups is headlined by Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR Smart TV at up to $800 off. Oh, and if you are on the next-generation Xbox bandwagon, be sure to have a look at our favorite Series X|S skins and give your new console the flair it deserves.

VIZIO 65-inch Quantum 4K HDR LED Smart TV features:

  • Active Full Array with 200 Local Dimming Zones VIZIO’s high-performance Active Full Array backlight precisely brightens and dims areas of the screen to deliver pitch-black shadows with stunning depth and contrast.
  • VIZIO IQ UltraTM Processor Inside, VIZIO’s fastest, smartest chip – the revolutionary IQ Ultra processor offers best-in-class picture processing, more powerful 4K upscaling engine and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.
  • UltraBright 1100 Bring your entertainment to life with spectacular bright highlights at up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, more accurately reproducing nuanced detail otherwise lost in light or dark areas of the image.

