GAP’s Friends and Family Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

GAP Friends and Family Event takes 40% off sitewide and extra 10% off your purchase with promo code FAMILY at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on jeans, shorts, shoes, t-shirts, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Slim Canvas Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $27. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $50. This style is great for casual events or workouts alike. They’re lightweight, sweat-wicking, stylish, and versatile. You can also choose from seven great color options and the drawstring waist allows you to get a perfect fit. With over 120 reviews from GAP customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!