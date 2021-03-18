Power your gear with ROCKPALS 520Wh portable battery at $350 on Amazon ($80 off)

ROCKPALS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500W/520Wh Portable Power Station for $349.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $80 from its list price of $430, today’s deal comes within $30 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station offers 18W USB-C, dual 3.1A USB-A, and a QuickCharge 3.0 Type-A port alongside a 1000W AC outlet and more. Delivering a total capacity of 520Wh, this is essentially a massive 140400mAh lithium-ion battery that can power most devices multiple times. You can recharge the power station itself via a solar panel, car charger, wall outlet, or normal generator, depending on what you have access to. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is great for those who don’t quite need 520Wh of power. It packs 240Wh and offers USB-A, AC, and more for you to plug into. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to hook-up USB-C devices, and the AC outlet is limited to 200W instead of a max of 1000W. But, at $200, you’re saving quite a bit.

Don't forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup after checking out the items above.

ROCKPALS 500W Portable Power Station features:

520Wh(11.1V/140400mAh) lithium battery and weighs 14.33lb, powerful enough to charge smartphones (2000mAh) 70 times, laptops (56wh) 8.5 times, mini fridge(45W) about 10-18 hours, 32″ TVs ( 75W ) 6-7 hours

Rockpals portable camping generator can be recharged from the sun with any compatible 60W or 100W solar panel

This portable outdoor power station provides overheat protection, short-circuit protection, voltage control, temperature control and more advanced safety operations

