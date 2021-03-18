FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $450 on KORG’s living room-ready C1 Air Bluetooth Digital Piano today

$450 off $999

Adorama is now offering the KORG C1 Air Bluetooth 88 Key Digital Piano for $999 shipped. Regularly $1,450 at Amazon and Guitar Center, today’s offer is $450 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This living room-worthy model includes the stand and can make for a great piece of functional furniture as well. Great for learning to play or just jamming with some friends over drinks, it sports 88 weighted hammer action keys (“simulates acoustic piano touch and response”), Bluetooth audio playback, built-in speakers, and a nice “White Ash” finish. Ratings are positive but thin on this model, however KORG makes plenty of highly-rated digital piano setups like this. More details below. 

Don’t need Bluetooth? Take a look at this more affordable KORG B2SP 88-Key Digital Piano Bundle with an included stool for $630 instead. But for something even more inexpensive, consider the Alesis Recital 88 Key Digital Electric Piano for $230 shipped. This one will provide a similar 88-key setup with semi weighted action at a far more inexpensive price. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. 

You’ll also want to check out the the new MIDI keyboards Alesis just launched for iOS and Mac starting from just $59. Then dive into our latest roundup of the best MIDI keyboards out there for even more alternatives to today’s lead deal. This way you can learn to play piano and run your Mac/PC-based recording rig and software instruments from the same controller. 

More on the KORG C1 Digital Piano:

The C1 is a truly exceptional digital piano. With Korg’s unique history of musical instrument design and audio technology, the C1 offers levels of playability and versatility that will exceed the expectations of the most demanding pianist. From the very first note, the depth and clarity of sound that the C1 delivers from its compact, slim-line cabinet will astound both player and audience alike. The precisely-engineered keyboard provides a feel and response that has been designed to help the student develop a sound playing technique while responding fully to the demands of the more advanced player.

