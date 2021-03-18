This 4K action camera is perfect for capturing spring and summer memories at $50 on Amazon

Victure Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K Action Camera for $49.99 shipped. Note: To redeem the discounted price, you’ll need to hover over the “Extra Savings” area on the page and click “Clip Coupon.” Down from its $76 to $80 going rate, this saves you up to $30 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. With native 4K50 recording, it can also capture 1440p60, 1080p60, and even 720p120 for a multitude of options. It also comes with a remote control so you can easily take videos or photos from up to 10M away from the camera. Plus, you’ll also find a waterproof case that can withstand up to 40M depths. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s built to capture up to 4K footage and is ready to roll for hours on end. Plus, it’s just $10 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly pickup.

Do you prefer to capture memories on a smartphone? The iPhone 11 Pro is being offered for FREE at Verizon right now with a bonus $250 gift card. The iPhone 11 Pro features 4K60 recording and even can capture 1080p240, though it can’t travel 40M below the water’s surface.

More about the Victure 4K Action Camera:

AC820 action camera upgraded the former 4K 30FPS to 4K 50FPS, the camera can capture each wonderful frames in very high resolution. With a touch screen, you can operate it with every ease. Available resolution: 4K/50FPS, 4K/30FPS, 2.7K/30FPS, 1440P/60FPS, 1440P/30FPS, 1080P/60FPS, 1080P/30FPS, 720P/120FPS, 720P/60FPS.

Equipped with a remote control so that you can take videos and photos freely with 10M wirelessly. Come with a battery charger, you can charge the extra batteries to get more shooting time.

The sturdy waterproof case enables you to enjoy the amazing underwater world with the camera within 40 meters. And the photos and videos would be vivid after choosing the professional diving mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!