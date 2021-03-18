FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

-
AppleiPhone
FREE

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for FREE when you activate a new line on its Unlimited Plan. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll also score a $250 credit when switching from another carrier. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and amounts to as much as $1,249 in savings with the added credit and savings from the handset, which will be applied at monthly bill credits.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro delivers a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip and comes backed by 64GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a triple camera array headlined by a 12MP sensor. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and all-day battery life. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Protect your new iPhone 11 Pro by picking up one of these Spigen Ultra Hybrid Cases for $13 at Amazon. Comprised of a hybrid TPU bumper and more rugged backplate, this cover protects against bumps, scratches, and even drops. Plus, it comes in a variety of styles to match whichever color iPhone you end up with and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 27,000 customers.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts today. This week has delivered a collection of notable discounts including rare savings on this official Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42, the entry-level M1 MacBook Air at $960, and more.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop band sees rare discount...
Apple’s new build your TV library sale has full s...
Apple’s official Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Slee...
Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air falls one of i...
Pair your Apple Watch with this Nike sport-style pride ...
All-time lows arrive on Apple’s latest iPad Air at up...
New Apple movie sale discounts MCU flicks, leading actr...
Stylize your Apple Watch with this stainless steel link...
Show More Comments

Related

$450 off

Save $450 on KORG’s living room-ready C1 Air Bluetooth Digital Piano today

$999 Learn More
22% off

DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment makes countersinking a cinch at $13 (Save 22%)

$13 Learn More

LEGO unveils new details on upcoming UCS Republic Gunship

Learn More
13% off

Parallels Desktop 16 subscriptions drop to $70 at Amazon (Reg. $80) + more editions now 10% off

$70 Learn More
New low

ESR’s adjustable HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Stand sees first discount to $25

$25 Learn More
49% off

Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair will modernize your dining room or office at $40.50 (Save 49%)

$40.50 Learn More
Near low

Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops hits second-best price yet of just $20 at Amazon

$20 Learn More
Reg. $40

Don’t pay a fortune for an air fryer: Highly-rated Bella 2-quart now just $18 shipped (Reg. $40)

$18 Learn More