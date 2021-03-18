iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for FREE when you activate a new line on its Unlimited Plan. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll also score a $250 credit when switching from another carrier. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and amounts to as much as $1,249 in savings with the added credit and savings from the handset, which will be applied at monthly bill credits.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro delivers a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip and comes backed by 64GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a triple camera array headlined by a 12MP sensor. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and all-day battery life. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Protect your new iPhone 11 Pro by picking up one of these Spigen Ultra Hybrid Cases for $13 at Amazon. Comprised of a hybrid TPU bumper and more rugged backplate, this cover protects against bumps, scratches, and even drops. Plus, it comes in a variety of styles to match whichever color iPhone you end up with and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 27,000 customers.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts today. This week has delivered a collection of notable discounts including rare savings on this official Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42, the entry-level M1 MacBook Air at $960, and more.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!