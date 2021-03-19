FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers at-home facial steamers up to 50% off from $28 Prime shipped

-
50% off From $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care via Amazon is offering up to 50% off on Care Facial Steamers. One of our top picks from this sale is the NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control for $28.52 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $51 and today’s listing is the lowest rate we’ve seen this year. This steamer features 30-minutes of steam time and it can easily unclog pores, blackheads, and more. It’s also a great way to get spa-like effects at home. This steamer comes with a 5-piece stainless steel kit with storage pouch too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 20,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find to find even more deals.

A step above the facial, we just mentioned is the 4-in-1 NanoSteamer PRO Professional with a new ultra sonic vaporizer for $47.50. To compare, this steamer is regularly priced at $70 and the lowest price in over one year. It also comes with a cotton hair band and a five-piece tool set as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Spring Sale that’s offering 25% off sandals, sneakers, and more.

NanoSteamer Large Nano Facial Steamer features:

  • NanoSteamer does this by combining a conventional heating element with a new ultra sonic vaporizer to produce nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles. Nano steam combined with ionic water particles are up to 10x more effective in penetrating skin.
  • Professional 5-Piece Skin Kit Included – A Bonus 5 piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit is included with every Nanosteamer. This kit includes 5 precise instruments that compliment your Nanosteamer perfectly.
  • Nanosteamer is a true multifunctional device can also be set to humidify a room and has an extra chamber to warm towels for ultimate

