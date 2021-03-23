Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

Home Depot is offering the Square D Wiser Energy Smart Home Utility Monitor for $199 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Down $100 from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention of $240 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to keep tabs on how much energy you’re using at home, this is a great way to do it. You’ll be able to integrate it with things like Alexa, Assistant, and more. Plus, it lets you check power usage instantly to know whether you left the stove on when you’re not at home. It also can tie into solar installs with live generation tracking to make the most of your system. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need to monitor the power used by a single outlet in your home? Well, this 2-pack of energy monitoring Wi-Fi smart plugs is a must-have then. Simply plug it into the wall, connect a device to the outlet, and you’ll be monitoring how much energy flows through in no time at all. This is a great way to see if a device is drawing too much power for what it does in your home, and well worth the investment if you’re curious at all. Just $21.50 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon scores you two, which is a great price all around.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup after checking out the items above. Today, we took a look at an electric lawn dethatcher that allows you to help your yard grow in thick and healthy this spring. It’s down to $119, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen in months.

More about the Square D Wiser Energy Smart Utility Monitor

Keep tabs on your home activity from anywhere with easy to use with Schneider’s sense mobile App – know when the kids arrive home, when the clothes are dry, or whether the sump pump is running

Get notified with instant, customizable alerts of appliances left on or off – no worrying whether the oven was left on or the curling iron was left plugged in

Reduce your electric bill with live energy tracking and detailed view by appliance

Set budgets to manage your energy expenditures before you get a bill

