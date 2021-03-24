Marmot’s Spring Sale updates your outerwear with 25% off sitewide + free shipping

The Marmot Spring Sale takes an extra 25% off sitewide with promo code SPRING25 at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, vests, shorts, joggers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Allomare Active Shorts for men. This style is great for warm weather outdoor activities and they’re currently marked down to $44. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $58. They’re also lightweight, waterproof, and breathable for added comfort. They also look nice paired with t-shirts, pullovers, sweatshirts, jackets, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Marmot customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can find additional deals today by checking out our fashion guide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!