Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Event takes up to 60% off Oakley, adidas, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Polo Shirt Event that’s offering up to 60% off Oakley, adidas, Tommy Bahama, PGA Tour, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Are you ready for golf season? Be sure to have your best swing yet with the Oakley Aero Resort Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt. This style is currently priced at $30 and regularly goes for $65. You can choose from three color options and it pairs nicely with shorts, pants, joggers, and more. It’s also infused with stretch, breathable, and lightweight for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack. Finally, you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

