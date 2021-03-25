FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

Calvin Klein takes 25% off your purchase and an extra 30% off sale items. No code needed. This sale is a great time to stock up on jeans, shorts, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on any two items. One of our top picks from this sale is the Straight Fit Boston Blue Jeans for men. This classic style will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. They’re infused with stretch for added comfort and the straight hem is also flattering. I also love that you can roll the bottoms for a fashionable look and the medium wash is very versatile. You can find them currently marked down to $52 and originally they were priced at $70. Hit the jump to score even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide with an array of sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

