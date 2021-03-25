Prep for your next cookout with this 6-probe Bluetooth wireless thermometer kit at $36

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Bluetooth-enabled 6-probe Grill Thermometer for $35.99 shipped with the code A6CMMNJI at checkout. Down from its $60 list price, today’s sale knocks 40% off its regular going rate and is one of the best deals available. With the weather warming up, I’ve personally spent the past few weekends grilling. If it’s still a bit cooler in your area, now’s the time to prep for spring and summer BBQs. This thermometer is perfect both for the kitchen and grill, as it packs six probes that can be left in while cooking. Each reports back to the base which offers Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone and allows you to check cooking progress without opening the grill or oven. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you can live with only two probes, instead of four, Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer kit is a great choice. You’ll only pay $25 when you clip the on-page coupon here, which saves an additional $11 from today’s lead deal. It packs very similar features and specs, though the overall design is slightly different.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a deal on the Mickey Mouse Instant Pot. It’s 6-quarts in size and down to $59 shipped in price. Given that you’re saving $20 here, this is a must-have if you love all things Disney.

Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

IBT-6XS wireless grill thermometer has 6 sockets support 6 probes at the same time, which can satisfy your diversified cooking plan. Temperature range is 0-300 C°/32° F ~ 572 ° F; (Short-time measurement); 0-250/ C°32° F~ 482 ° F (continuous monitoring). Please firmly inserted the probes into ports to get accurate readings.

