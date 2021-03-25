FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

Walmart is now offering the 6-quart Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $59 shipped. Regularly $79, this is $20 off the going rate and among the most affordable 6-quart Instant Pots out there. A standard model version of this same multi-cooker without the Mickey decals sells for around $79 at Amazon usually as well, while the Baby Yoda variant is now fetching $100. This is the same Instant Pot you know and love with a little touch of the Magic Kingdom along for the ride. Loads of built-in preset cooking programs for all of your favorite 1-pot dinners, a 6-quart capacity, and the stainless steel inner pot are all present and accounted for here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, today’s deal leaves the Mickey Edition at one of the most affordable prices for a 6-quart Instant Pot right now. It is in fact, slightly below the Amazon price for the standard 3-quart right now. Your best bet for a more affordable 1-pot meal solution would be something like this Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker comes in at $35 shipped

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials. On top of today’s Home Depot pre-spring DEWALT sale, we are tracking some great deals on Roborock’s smart cleaning bots, these whiskey gift sets, and solar-powered LED lights, just to name a few. 

More on the Mickey Mouse Instant Pot Duo:

Disney’s Mickey Mouse loves to cook for his friends, and you will too with the special edition Instant Pot Duo America’s 1 most-loved multicooker! Bring some magic into your kitchen and start enjoying fast and flavorful meals with everyone’s favorite character. The Duo is a multi-use electric pressure cooker is easy, versatile, and convenient, so you can make the most of your time and still get dinner on the table, fast!

