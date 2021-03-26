FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add TECKIN’s Wi-Fi dimmer switch to your smart home for just $12 on Amazon

BABAN US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $12.15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 36% from its normal going rate, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This switch easily connects to your home network thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, meaning no hub is required for it to function. Plus, it’s a dimmer, meaning you can easily change how bright your lights are in the room. It’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant as well, offering simple voice commands and smart home integrations. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather install smart bulbs instead of a switch, well, this one from Sengled is just $12. It saves a few cents from today’s lead deal and requires no wiring, which is something you’ll have to do to install the dimmers featured above.

Don’t forget that for those on an even tighter budget, we’ve got a Wi-Fi smart plug for just $5.50. That’s right, you can snag two of them for the price of today’s lead deal. No dimming is available here, and you can only control whatever can be plugged in, meaning a ceiling fan is out of the question. But, it can be used to automate lamps, rebooting your modem, or even turning the coffee maker on in the morning.

More about the TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch:

Adjust the brightness via the Dimmer or your phone,works with Amazon Alexa and Google home,to dim/brighten or on/off your light,just say it to your echo/Google home.Optimized dimming will calibrate to the bulbs you’re using to provide the maximum amount of dimming range with no flickering.

