Just $5.50 Prime shipped will snag MoKo’s Mini Smart Plug (Save 38%, All-time low)

-
MoKo
38% off $5.50

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $5.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. I’ve been on the smart plug bandwagon for quite some time now. It’s a delight to be able to quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa. This specific plug doesn’t require a hub and is compatible with both Assistant and Alexa, making it a versatile solution worth having around. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s list of best-sellers will convey just how solid of a deal the offer above actually is. One of the most affordable there includes the Gosund Mini Smart Plug. Despite having an on-page coupon, it still clocks in at around $8 Prime shipped. This makes it plain as day that today’s deal isn’t one worth sleeping on.

Since you’re here, let me highlight some of the other notable deals you shouldn’t overlook. One recent example includes LIFX’s new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb at $60 alongside others priced from $16. More smart solutions include this Apple Health-ready smart scale at $15 Prime shipped and a eufyCam E 3-camera system at $280.

MoKo Mini Smart Plug features:

  • You can control home appliances anytime and anywhere on your smart phone with the “Smart Life” APP, what”s more, you can check the status of connected devices from anywhere anytime. With Current measurement and monitoring, it”s easy to check the electrical quantity consumption of all plug-in devices.
  • Control your devices hands free, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices.
  • FCC/ROHS certified. Flame retardant PC material offers safety circuit protection and current overload protection. ★ Load Current: 16A Resistive Max ★

