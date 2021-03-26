FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Event takes 50% off your purchase: Spring layers, pants, more

FashionEddie Bauer
50% off from $10

The Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off your purchase. No code needed. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code SPRING50 at checkout. This is a great way to score deals on outerwear, pants, shorts, dresses, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Downlight Jacket is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $125 and originally was priced at $249. The packable material makes it convenient to travel with or you can choose from four color options. It also has three zippered pockets to store essentials and the material is completely waterproof. You can easily dress it up or down and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

adidas Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off over 800 it...
Amazon offers Hanes 4-Pack Long-Sleeved T-Shirts for $1...
Add these stylish Invicta and Fossil timepieces to your...
adidas collaborates with Peloton for a clothing collect...
Under Armour Tech Crew Socks for $9 Prime shipped (Reg....
Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Sale takes up to 60%...
Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + e...
Nordstrom Rack End of Season Event cuts up to 70% off C...
