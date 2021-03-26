FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL brushless drill/driver kit + two 5.0Ah batteries is a DIY must at $120 off

Northern Tool is offering the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit with two 5.0Ah Batteries + Charger for $159 shipped with the code 274607 at checkout. Down from its normal $279 going rate at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This drill/driver is one of the most powerful on the market, according to Milwaukee. It features an all-metal ratcheting chuck and the POWERSTATE brushless motor delivers “up to 60% more power” than the company’s competitors. In the package, you’ll find the drill/driver, two REDLITHIUM XC5.0Ah batteries with REDLINK PLUS, as well as the multi-voltage rapid charger. There’s even a bag included so you can keep everything neat and tidy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You could, however, opt for DEWALT’s 18V 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit instead to save a few bucks. It’s $99 on Amazon, which ushers in an additional $60 in savings. While it doesn’t pack dual 5.0Ah batteries, the two included here clock in at 1.3Ah which is perfect fine for lightweight tasks like hanging shelves or mounting a TV.

When you’re working on projects, keeping tabs on where your screws or bits are can be a hassle. That’s why we’ve tracked down a deal on a magnetic wristband that keeps those items at the ready at all times. Just magnetize screws, bits, and more to your wrist so they’re always within arm’s reach. It’s down to just $11 right now, which is a great price that saves you 25% from its normal going rate.

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL ½ in. Drill Driver is the industry’s most powerful brushless battery powered drill, delivering up to 60% more power. Its cordless body is up to 1.5” shorter and up to 2 times faster under heavy load than other models. The all-metal ratcheting chuck is the best in class by providing increased bit grip strength and corrosion resistance. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor was purposely built for the M18 FUEL ½ in. Drill Driver to provide Up To 60% more power than the competitive set.

