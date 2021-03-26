Quit dropping screws, nuts, and more with MagnoGrip’s Magnetic Wristband: $11 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the MagnoGrip Magnetic Wristband for $11.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. We’ve all been there, you’re trying to drive several screws and work with other small objects only to have them slip and fall time and time again. This wrist band is here to save the day thanks to strong magnets throughout. It’s powerful enough to hold screws, nuts, bolts, and even small tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after a way to keep screws from falling off your bit, this DEWALT Drive Guide will help at $7 Prime shipped. It surrounds a screw when first getting it started so it becomes nearly impossible for it to fall off your bit and drop onto the floor. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Haven’t had your fill of tool-related deals yet? Great, because we just spotted Energizer’s LED Headlamp at under $11 Prime shipped. You can also snag this 42-piece impact socket set for $50 and don’t forget about Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale. Shoppers can snatch up to 30% off tools, combo kits, and more.

MagnoGrip Magnetic Wristband features:

Embedded with super strong magnets for holding screws, scissors, and small tools

Provides a third helping hand when you need it most

Ideal for many woodworking, home improvement, and do-it yourself projects

Made of durable 1680D ballistic polyester

One size fits all

