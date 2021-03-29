FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Spring Event cuts 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

Banana Republic’s Spring Sale is live! Save 40% off everything and an extra 10% off when you apply promo code BRTHX at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Spring is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. One of our top picks for men is the Core Temp Linen-Blend Shorts. They’re currently marked down to just $38 and originally were priced at $70. You can choose from two versatile color options and the elastic waistband also adds a comfort level. These relaxed shorts give you a polished look while still staying comfortable and they also have four pockets for small storage. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

