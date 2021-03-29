FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SD Card $30+ Gold Box: Fill your drone, camera, Android, etc with up to 1TB

-
AmazonSanDiskMicroSD
23% off $30+

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers 23%+ off on one of the biggest selections of SD cards we’ve seen, crossing brands like Samsung, SanDisk, Lexar and more, starting at $29.99. Some standouts:

  • SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I 120MB/s Memory Card with adapter: $139.99 ($10 off all time)
  • Nintendo branded: Sandisk 256GB: $38.99, 512GB: $97.99. Lexar:
  • SanDisk 400GB MicroSD: $38.99
  • Bonus: SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive: $25.99

See the whole selection here.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – 120MB/s features:

  • Up to 1TB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
  • Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. (5)Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.
  • Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (1). (1)A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty (See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in your region.)
  • Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

SanDisk

MicroSD

About the Author

Bring iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount...
Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits ...
Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations ar...
New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones return to all-time lo...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $21...
Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, scre...
Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plun...
Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone charge...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

Bring iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount to your ride for $20 (Save 20%)

$20 Learn More
From $199

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $249 (Save $100), more from $199

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1,200

Samsung Galaxy S20+ packs plenty of value at a new low of $560 (Reg. $1,200)

$560 Learn More
Reg. $39

Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits Amazon low at $23 (Reg. $39)

$23 Learn More
Save $100

Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations are up to $100 off from $125

From $125 Learn More
Reg. $50

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones return to all-time low at $40 with Apple’s W1 chip

$40 Learn More
Shop now

Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $210 (Save $40), more Alexa deals from $17

From $17 Learn More
Review

Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: 2-in-1 flexible design and performance [Video]

Learn More