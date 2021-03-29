SD Card $30+ Gold Box: Fill your drone, camera, Android, etc with up to 1TB

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers 23%+ off on one of the biggest selections of SD cards we’ve seen, crossing brands like Samsung, SanDisk, Lexar and more, starting at $29.99. Some standouts:

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I 120MB/s Memory Card with adapter: $139.99 ($10 off all time)

($10 off all time) Nintendo branded: Sandisk 256GB: $38.99, 512GB: $97.99 . Lexar:

512GB: . Lexar: SanDisk 400GB MicroSD: $38.99

Bonus: SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive: $25.99

See the whole selection here.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – 120MB/s features:

Up to 1TB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. (5)Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (1). (1)A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.

10-year manufacturer warranty (See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in your region.)

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

