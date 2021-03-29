VTech’s wireless 2-camera baby monitoring system drops to Amazon low at under $93

Amazon is offering the VTech 2-camera Video Baby Monitor System for $92.73 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $105 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. This kit includes both a 5-inch color LCD screen plus two cameras that have built-in microphones and speakers. This allows you to flip back and forth between the camera feeds if you have multiple young ones in the house. It also delivers the ability to both hear and speak to them through the camera and display. Everything is wireless here, with up to 1,000-feet of range so you can easily stay connected across the house. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds of satisfied parents.

If you don’t need video feeds, then this VTech Audio Baby Monitor is a great alternative for $40 shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t offer you a video feed of what’s going on in your young one’s room, it does allow you to both hear and talk to them through the speaker and microphone. Plus, it includes one base station and two remote units for monitoring multiple places at once.

For those who aren’t really in the market for a baby monitor solution, but instead want to have a way to chat with friends or family from far away, then check out today’s Amazon Echo deals. Headlining the sale is the company’s all-new Echo Show at $210, which is a $40 discount. There’s plenty of other ways to save here, so be sure to check it out for everything on sale.

More about VTech’s Video Baby Monitor:

Lets you clearly see every little move of your baby right from the parent unit. Plug & Play, the monitor and camera are configured for monitoring right out of the box

Stay connected to your baby from another room or even from the yard. Go about your day with up to 1,000 feet of range

Sometimes all your baby needs is to hear the sound of your voice. Comfort your infant from any room with the built-in intercom on the portable parent unit

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!