Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $210 (Save $40), more Alexa deals from $17

Amazon is launching a series of Echo Alexa speaker and smart display deals today starting at $17. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the All-new Echo Show 10 for $209.99. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, is the very first price cut we’ve seen on a single unit, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the latest addition to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Amazon Echo deals:

Then be sure to shop all of the discounts today right here. Don’t forget that our smart home guide is also certainly worth a look considering you’ll find a collection of other deals for your new Alexa setup.

All-new Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

